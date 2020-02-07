OWATONNA — Mayo Clinic Health System staff will participate in this year's Go Red for Women Day. On the first Friday of every February, which is designated as American Heart Month, the nation will come together, igniting a wave of red across country.
Of all cardiac and stroke occurrences according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8% can be prevented with education and action. The most common heart attack symptom in women is some type of pain, pressure or discomfort in the chest. But it's not always severe or even the most prominent symptom, particularly in women.
Women are more likely than men to have heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain, such as:
• Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort
• Shortness of breath
• Right arm pain
• Nausea or vomiting
• Sweating
• Lightheadedness or dizziness
• Unusual fatigue
Mayo Clinic Health System staff look forward to joining the Go Red for Women movement and wearing something red on Feb. 7 to bring awareness to heart disease and stroke in women.