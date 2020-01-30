OWATONNA — Little Theatre of Owatonna is seeking eligible candidates for its 2020 Veta Alexander LTO Scholarship(s). Graduating high school students in Steele County who have been accepted at an accredited two or four-year college for a full-time course of study and have experience and interest in the performing arts are eligible. Recipients are selected based on theatre involvement, academic record, community participation, leadership qualities, and school activities.
Details and forms for the application can be found on the Little Theatre of Owatonna website, http://littletheatreofowatonna.org, and are available from the county’s local school guidance counselor/career center. Two recommendations are also required and should be sent directly to the Scholarship Chairperson at the listed address. All application components should be postmarked by Friday, April 3, 2020. Announcements and notification regarding the scholarship recipients will be made in May. Recipient(s) will be recognized and the scholarship(s) will be presented at awards ceremonies scheduled later in the school year at the appropriate schools(s) and at the opening night of LTO’s summer production, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Little Theatre of Owatonna is committed to providing opportunities and incentives for youth in the Owatonna area to explore the dramatic arts. Over $60,000 has been awarded to Steele county high school graduates since the scholarship’s inception in 1969. Questions regarding this scholarship should be directed to Gaylene Steckelberg, LTO Scholarship Chairperson, P.O. Box 64, Owatonna, MN 55060.