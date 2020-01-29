ROCHESTER — The following local students have been named to the Rochester Community and Technical College dean's list for the fall 2019 semester:
Marnie Reese of Blooming Prairie.
Zachary Szuberski of Claremont
Cesar Alvarado, Morgan Brannick, Calvin Johnson, Kiara Laganiere, Nicholas Roussopoulos, and Brittany Wilcox of Dodge Center.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.