Today in History - Aug. 21

“Night people”, a three-dimensional movie depicting the life of U.S. occupation soldiers in the four-power city Berlin, is currently shot by 20th Century Fox in the former German capital. Topping the group of stars playing a part in the movie are Hollywood actor Gregory Peck and Swedish Actress Anita Bjoerk. Anita Bjoerk and Gregory Peck at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, August 21, 1953 during a shooting pause. (AP Photo/Werner Kreusch)