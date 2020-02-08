This fishing scenario took place last year when Jim Krause of Hope was vacationing in Jamaica and spent a day deep-sea fishing. When a person fishes in these waters, they are always hopeful of hooking a big one. Jim’s dream came true when fishing out of Jamaica he hooked a large tuna, weighing in the neighborhood of 20 pounds. As he was reeling in his catch, the fish apparently attracted the attention of a seven-and a half-pound hungry shark. The shark partially consumed Jim’s tuna and the battle began. Jim had hoped to reel in both what was left of his tuna and the shark. After a 15-minute fight, the shark slid down and partially left Jim with half a tuna. He never landed the shark but did retrieve what was left of his fishing prize. It was an exciting day for Jim Krause and a somewhat successful day for a hungry shark!
Remembering streetcars
I remember reading an article stating that the day will come when streetcars will once again travel the streets of large cities in America. I have always been fascinated by streetcars. When I lived in Edina during my high school days, I used to drive to Morningside, a small suburb north of Edina. There was a streetcar turnaround located there where one could board and ride all the way to downtown Minneapolis. It was a thrill to ride these streetcars and experience the swing and sway of the cars as they made their way around the lakes of Minneapolis.
My fascination of streetcars goes back a lot further than my high school days. When I was just a small kid living in Des Moines, streetcars such as you see in the photo included, passed right by my house on 25th street. They would make their way into West Des Moines and turn around by the Roosevelt High School and make their way to downtown Des Moines. My parents allowed me to catch the streetcar on the corner by my house, pay a nickel and ride to the end of the line and back. I’m sure the tracks remain somewhere deep under the paved street. Once in awhile the streetcar would just stop prompting the motorman to get out and go to the rear of the car and put the trolley back to the electric wire above which provided the power.
On the way to downtown Des Moines the streetcars had to maneuver through switches which directed them to the tracks they were assigned to follow. On many of the more modern streetcars there was a metal rod that was located inside near the motorman. From the inside of the car he could set the switch in the direction he wanted to go.
Most tracks ran down the middle of the streets and one line even ran for awhile behind backyards. The cars were handsome. Old number 17 had a fender, a mailbox on the side, a sander, entry gates and even a smoking compartment. Many had wicker seats, windows that could be raised, straps with white handles that those standing could hang on to. They provided smooth, but swaying rides with the steel wheels rolling along the steel rails and the motorman clanging his bell to clear the track ahead. Daring little boys would put a penny on the track to watch a streetcar crush it. A conductor was also on board to collect fares.
I can remember when there was an apparent experiment using a rubber-type band that wrapped around the wheels of the streetcar prompting a much quieter ride. I don’t remember the experiment being very successful.
The appearance of Curbliners
I never did find out why streetcars went out of the transportation picture, but in the mid-40’s trolley buses began replacing the streetcars in Des Moines. These buses had a double trolley connected to overhead wires, had rubber tires and drove on the streets. This allowed them to pull over to the curb to discharge and pick up passengers. The Des Moines company held a contest to name its new buses and the suggestion of “Curbliners” earned the entrant $500.00.
By 1951 all the streetcars were gone with the Urbandale trolleys the last to go. The last run was entitled “The Streetcar Named Retire”.
As the streetcars disappeared, so too, did a generation of mass-transit riders. New automobiles were again available after WW II ended and people took to their new cars. When the freeway cut through town it also chopped through most Curbliner routes, all but ending the era of those quiet trolleys. Soon, diesel buses were everywhere.
Greasing the switches
I remember watching transit company crews greasing the switches along the various lines. They had a bucket full of black grease and used wooden paddles to dip into the grease and apply it to the switch. There were frequent track inspectors who checked every mile of track for flaws.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Here’s a recent listing of gifts received by the school board: $15,000 from Mayo Clinic Health System for the new high school; $5,000 from Southeast Minnesota-Mayo Clinic Health System for healthcare education and scoreboard for the new high school; $5,000 from Mayo Clinic Community Engagement Season of Giving for healthcare education and scoreboard for the new high school; $100 from Advocates for Developmental Disabilities to Owatonna Middle School for orchestra supplies; $121,409 from 761 Foundation; $200 from anonymous donor for negative lunch balances at Washington Elementary; $2,262.50 from Music Boosters of Owatonna for a baritone saxophone; $180 from Retired Owatonna Teachers for negative lunch balances; $500 from Hometown Credit Union to OHS for DECA conference costs. The following are donated supplies to Owatonna Middle School: Women Anglers of Minnesota, 40 new ice fishing rod/reel combos; Jacob Luangrath & Bad Influence Outdoors, ice rod combo, jigs, tackle and storage as well as other accessories; Amped Outdoors LEC, 50+ tungsten jigs; James Haworth & Vexon Fishing, ice rods, hat, jigs and stickers; Chris Kleve, lifetime supply of hand-tied bobber stops; Gabriel Richard Kuettner, wax worms, spikes, jigs, bobbers and line; Eagle Claw Fishing, two one step hole skimmers; Eskimo Ice Fishing Gear & Artisam, new winter hat for each of the 50 students; Rob Hutchens, wax worms for every student.
Upcoming Vet’s Rountable
The next season of the Veteran’s Roundtable begins next Tuesday, February 11, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The speaker will be Ralph Dumond from Mendota Heights who served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1963. He trained as a radio intercept analyst for the Air Force Security Service Command and was deployed to Turkey to a remote intercept site. He was also deployed to 6901 Spec Comm GRP in Germany from Sept. 1962-Oct. 1963.
Rural school SCHS exhibit opens today
The Steele County Historical Society announces the grand opening of a new exhibit, “Country Schools, Beating Heart of Rural Community at the History Center. Step back to a time when the one-room schools dotted the countryside. Come between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to be among the charter class. Note the one-room school that has been built in the exhibit hall.
Remembering Brooktree clubhouse dedication
The year was 1988 when more than 100 people attended the dedication of the Brooktree Municipal Golf Course clubhouse. The Owatonna Parks and Recreation Board and theBrooktree Municipal Golf Association presented City Administrator Dick Hierstein with a plaque listing all the benefactors, whose donations paid the entire cost of $180,000 for the 4,000 square foot clubhouse. Among those recognized at the dedication were Leo Rudolph, Parks and Recreation Director, the Owatonna Foundation which donated $107,000, and Marlyn Swearingen.
Where’s Charlie?
A number of people have asked me the status of Charlie Herrmann, a long-time Jostens employee and a long-time member of the Owatonna Public School Board. Both Charlie and wife Emily are living at KODA, having moved there from Countryside.
Memories of first Owatonna Clinic
As I entered the doors of the Mayo Health System Clinic, I passed the busts of Dr. Frank Anderson and Dr. A.J. Olson who were the first docs. to practice in the new clinic. The founder of the Owatonna Clinic was Dr. Frank who soon hired his close friend, A.J. Olson to join him in the practice. Jeanette Anderson was the original member of the one-person staff at the clinic. It’s first location was in a building near the Owatonna fire hall. She joined Dr. Anderson in 1955 as a lab and x-ray technician. Jeanette had worked as a lab tech in Minneapolis and Faribault before coming to Owatonna to join Dr.Anderson. Her husband, Ted began employment at Federated. When I interviewed Jeanette, she said, “When Dr. Olson joined Dr. Anderson it kept getting busier and we started adding staff including Florence Frye, another lab tech and bookkeeper and Marjorie Bennett and Claire Bock as receptionists. Millie Ahlers joined the staff as a nurse and several new doctors began practicing at the clinic including Drs. Don Honath, Bob deWerd, Ken Buresh and Bob Hilker. Other early nurses included Bernie Reisenauer and Louanne Kath. It was an exciting time for staff and doctors when the new clinic on Southview was built Jeanette told me, “We worked during the morning on Saturday, which was our normal schedule, then we moved to the new building on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. We were open for business on Monday.”
Remember “Old Doc Puckish”?
Dr. Jim McEnaney, operated his own office in partnership with Dr. Floersch on Vine Street where Dr. Monson is now. He was the number one fan of Owatonna hockey. Most hockey fans in town referred to him as Doc Puckish. All of his sons were involved in Owatonna hockey and specifically, “Peto McEnaney” was one of the finest hockey players Owatonna ever produced.
Dr. Mac wrote a column in the People’s Press entitled “Old Doc Puckish”. He wrote about youth hockey and the high school teams. Hockey fans never missed his column. Occasionally a few “personal” Puckish viewpoints were included.
Puckish advice to coaches
As mentioned, most all of the McEnaney boys were all-star players for the early OHS boy’s hockey teams. Coach Otto related to me how he would often find a several-page note on game days tucked into his front door with Doc’s own personal advice. It was usually placed there sometime the night before so it could be digested by the coaches the day of the game.
Dinner for all
Puckish was always in the stands at high school games. I specifically remember the night we played a sectional game in Rochester against John Marshall which was rated number in the section. We were rated number 8. We were obviously the underdog. Puckish talked to the team in the locker room prior to the game. He said that if they won that game he would take the entire team to Michael’s in Rochester for steak dinners. It was a back and forth game and as it turned out, went into overtime. That was when Scott Holzerland fired that beautiful shot from the blue line that broke the tie and won the game. We went on to play one more game at the Met Sports Center against Apple Valley before being eliminated. Puckish lived up to his promise and he even included broadcasters (myself and Ken Wilcox) in his invitation.
Coach Otto told me about the night we played Bloomington Kennedy at the Bloomington Ice Garden. The score was tied at the end of the second period. Doc. Mac got so excited that all of a sudden before the third period started, here he was, standing in the player box helping us coach.
And then there was the night at Shattuck Arena when my regular color-man, Ken Wilcox couldn’t be at the game. So, I invited Doc. Mac to be my color man. As the game went on, he became more excited and wouldn’t quit talking! I couldn’t get a word in edgewise. I finally turned his mike off and just let him ramble on!
Chili competition
Here are the winners of the submitted Chili’s at last weekend’s Andrew Lawrence Memorial Chili Cookoff: Chef’s Choice, Red: Julia Titus, Chef’s Choice White: Dave Wunderlich, People’s Choice, Red: DJ Hanson and Jacob Kearin, People’s Choice White: Jorge Delgado, Grand Champion Red: Dan Sawyer, Grand Champion White: Lil Franken, Fame Awards Flame Award: Todd Berglund, Owatonna’s Best, (Restaurant): Costas.
An estimated $8,500 was raised at the event. Plans are to award $7.500 in scholarships in May.
Curling Club open house today
You are invited to an open house at the Owatonna Curling Club on the fairgrounds today from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Program at 6:30 p.m.
Fair notes
The Wells Fargo Auto Museum will display 1960’s and 1970’s muscle cars at this year’s fair. If you have a muscle car you would like to display and the car is completely factory stock, call Les Abraham (451-6455), Jon Simon (676-1207), Charlie Kaplan (363-8610) or Jerry Carstensen (363-9660).
Nominations for the 2020 Livestock Hall of Fame and Livestock Hall of Fame Service Award are available on the fair website or at the SCFF office. Deadline for nominations is May 1.
What about the snowmen?
OK…who was responsible for placing the little snowmen around town?
Joke of the week
My wife was hinting about what she wanted for our upcoming anniversary. She said, “I want something shiny that goes from 0 to 150 in about three seconds. I bought her a bathroom scale. That’s when the fight started.