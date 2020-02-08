Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 18F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.