ALBERT LEA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC recommendations regarding large community gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) has postponed the upcoming comedy “Doublewide, Texas” from its eight original dates next month to May 28–June 6.
Tickets that have already been purchased for this play, including season tickets, will be honored at the new corresponding show dates. For example, tickets for opening night Thursday (previously April 23) are transitioned to the new opening night Thursday, May 28. Patrons do not need to purchase new tickets if they intend to attend the new corresponding show night.
Any patron that would like to exchange tickets for a different date or request a refund should contact the box office at 507-377-4371.
Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the playwrights of the award-winning “Dixie Swim Club,” in this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. The rollicking mayhem of this flat-out funny comedy escalates as the residents attempt to secede from Texas. So grab your Stetson and come on over to Doublewide, Texas, where the life is double the fun, double the joy, and the audiences double over with laughter.
“Doublewide, Texas,” directed by Brian Mattson, will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea on May 28, 29, 30, 31; June 3, 4, 5 and 6. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, May 31, matinee, at 2 p.m.