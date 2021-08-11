The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota’s biggest county fair which takes place Aug. 17-22, will feature a wide variety of entertainment at its Beer Garden and with its grandstand shows.
Ye Old Beer Garden
Great musical entertainment from popular area bands will be featured daily on the Coors Lite Stage in the Beer Garden. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. — Arch Allies, sponsored by Ludwig Financial
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. — Johnny Holm, sponsored by Christian Brothers Cabinets
Thursday, 8:30 p.m. — The IV Play Band, sponsored by C4 Cabinet
Friday, 8:30 p.m. — Thunderstruck, sponsored by Premier Bank of Owatonna
Saturday — Led Penny at 3 p.m. and Shane Martin at 8:30 p.m., sponsored Paffrath Jewelers
Sunday — Dan Stursa Band at 1 p.m. and The White Keys at 6:30 p.m., sponsored by Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers
Grandstand
A full slate of grandstand shows will be presented fair week. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, 6 p.m. — Classic Antique Tractor Pull, sponsored by Mike’s Repair/AgroLiquid/LG Seeds-Ron Janning
Wednesday, 8 p.m. — Nashville country artist Jason Pritchett, sponsored by Hy-Vee of Owatonna and Godfather’s Pizza
Thursday, 8 p.m. — Hairball, sponsored by Mohs Homes, Mohs Contracting, CarTime, Baymont by Wyndham, Tom Thumb Donuts, Bosch, and Sleep City
Friday, 8 p.m. — county singer-songwriter Craig Morgan, sponsored by Wenger Corporation, Fastenal, Olympic Fire and Protection, Berkshire Hathaway, Let’s Ride Boots & Apparel, and Coles Electric
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — CBRA Bulls and Barrels, a new show to the grandstand, sponsored by Plaza Morena Campestre Grill, Lava Burger and Wings, Kibble Equipment, Wolff & Sons and Owatonna People’s Press
Sunday, 2 p.m. — Demo Derby, sponsored by Misgen Auto Parts, Inc., Kibble Equipment, Four Seasons Electric and NAPA Auto Parts of Owatonna