MetroPlains Management, LLC and LWO Development, LLC are happy to announce the opening of Eastgate Apartments at 407 Cherry Street. This housing was developed in cooperation with the City of Owatonna, Wells Fargo Bank, Owatonna Housing & Redevelopment Authority, South Central Human Relations Center and Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. All parties are dedicated to providing affordable housing in Owatonna. Eastgate has a mix of one and two bedroom apartments that will serve the local workforce. Owatonna has long recognized the need for workforce housing and this development further demonstrates efforts to provide much needed housing.
The building completed construction at the end of October and has already welcomed 36 individuals and families to their new homes.
The Open House is Wednesday, December 8 from noon– 1 p.m. at Eastgate Apartments, 407 Cherry Street, Owatonna. Mayor Tom Kunz and City Council Members will be present. The Mayor will be one of the speakers. We look forward to seeing you.