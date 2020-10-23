October is National Physical Therapy Month! What is physical therapy and how is it beneficial to you? American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) states that a physical therapist is a trained and licensed medical professional with experience in diagnosing physical abnormalities, restoring physical function and mobility, maintaining physical function, and promoting physical activity and proper function. Physical therapists can be found in a wide variety of settings including private practices, hospitals, home health, schools, nursing homes, occupational settings and more.
What to expect during your time at physical therapy?
Physical therapists are present in every stage of healing, from the initial diagnosis to rehabilitation, and for preventive care. Physical therapy can be used solely as a treatment or in conjunction with other options such as surgery.
At your first visit you can expect to answer a questionnaire about your current pain followed by an evaluation by a physical therapist. The evaluation consists of a health history and certain testing procedures for a physical exam which includes evaluation of posture, movement, and flexibility, and of muscle and joint motion and performance. From there, a clinical diagnosis and plan of care with short- and long-term goals is established. The patient will continue with physical therapy to receive treatment and interventions based on the findings of the initial evaluation.
These plans are created individually for each patient as every person’s needs are different even when it is for the same condition or diagnosis. The patient will be reevaluated periodically, and adjustments will be made to the plan of care as needed. A home exercise program will be established during routine therapy sessions and modified as progression occurs to promote a quicker recovery. During a patient’s time at physical therapy, they will learn a great deal about human anatomy and function so they can better understand what is occurring physiologically. Physical therapy is also a great option in many cases as a conservative treatment option instead of having surgery; some patients can completely regain their function back and eliminate pain indefinitely!
What conditions can physical therapy help with?
Sports & Recreational Injuries
Incontinence/Pelvic Health
Back & Neck Pain
Sprains & Strains
Osteoporosis
Overuse Syndromes
Concussions
Auto & Work-Related Injuries
Pregnancy
Neurological Disorders
Arthritis & Bursitis
Dizziness
Balance and Fall prevention
TMJ
Headaches, Migraines, & Whiplash
Shoulder Impingements & Rotator Cuff Injuries
Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Syndrome
Interventions and Equipment at In Touch Physical Therapy
Craniosacral Therapy
Myofascial & Deep Tissue Massage
Manual Therapy Relaxation Techniques
Core Stability Program
Dry Needling
Kinesio Taping
ASTYM & Graston Technique
Oscillation Therapy
Weight & Cardiovascular Equipment
Inversion Table
Electrical Stimulation ARP - Accelerated Recovery Performance
Ultrasound
Vibration Pad
AlterG - Zero Gravity Treadmill
ATM - Active Therapeutic Movement
Work-site Evaluations
There are many different tools and techniques to serve all patients for every diagnosis and condition!
In Minnesota, you can come to physical therapy for 90 days without a doctor's referral; but health insurance companies may require a referral, so you may need to inquire with your insurance for their policy.