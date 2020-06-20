I’ve been told that there are two kinds of people in the world: those who love baseball and those who are wrong. That’s extremely oversimplified. Better to say: There are those who understand baseball as a metaphor for life…and those who are wrong. (If this were a text message or social media post, I would include a winky emoji here to show that I’m just kidding. Please don’t send nasty emails.)
In the current situation, baseball has a lot to teach us about endurance and keeping maintaining focus. Unfortunately, baseball has set itself up as a negative example from which we can learn a positive behavior.
I’ve noticed an increasing number of voices calling out both sides of the debate with a reminder that this frustrating stalemate isn’t happening in a vacuum. People are watching. I’m watching. My son—a lifelong, deeply committed baseball fan—is watching. People are watching, and some are growing angry while others are increasingly apathetic. Either way, it’s not a good look for professional baseball. It won’t be a good look years from now, either. In a publicly staged tug of war, both sides seem to making moves for a short-term victory for “their side” that could do some serious damage to the relationship between them and their fans—even a long-time fan like me.
We can learn from them. Squabbling over doctrinal differences, firing our “Bible bullets” (as a colleague is fond of saying), and constantly peeking over our collective fences to see what the neighbors are up to has done some damage to the church’s image. There are times when it’s hard to see how public discourse among Christians reflects the command that Jesus gave about loving each other in the same way that Jesus loves us. Jesus’s command is one that commits us for the “long haul.” It’s not one that is meant to be checked off of a to-do list quickly.
In the short run, a scathing comment on Facebook or a witty Tweet might feel good and maybe even end an argument. In the long run, though, has anything really been gained for the sake of the Gospel?
Contentious times have led to a bunker mentality where the desire for a short-term victory may hamper the greater aim for people of faith—restoration, celebrating, and announcing Christ’s power to redeem all of creation.
The prayer that God’s Kingdom would come and God’s will would be done on earth in the same way that God’s will is done in heaven is a long-range, broad vision that is grander and infinitely more valuable than any of the short-term gains we hope to make through a social media post or shouting down our neighbor (or that family member who always seems to vote for different candidates that we do.)
Keep the main things the main things, and let us all remember the grander vision of Christ’s work that calls us to worship, to pray, to serve, and to love.