TODD HALE: Remembering the "Little Store", Doug Wanous named the best

Any of you who attended the Owatonna High School know what I mean when I refer to the "Little Store" across from the high school on Grove Street. Over the last few years, the building that housed the Little Store became a residence but the store had an interesting history and dates back to the '30s. In 1998, Marie Karaus sent me information on the store. She was a graduate of OHS in 1935 and worked in the store while in high school. Information sent to me by Marie said that a couple named Gordon moved to Owatonna from the Janesville area. They moved to the house south of the store which originally was a garage for that house. They converted the garage to a store in about 1930. The store was known as "Gordon’s." After her husband’s death, Mrs. Gordon kept running the store assisted by Mary Dusek of Blooming Prairie. At that time it wasn’t a student hangout. They featured school supplies and light grocery items much like other neighborhood groceries such as Burzinski’s (Elm and South), Rypka’s (on Oak Street near the brewery), and Lindesmith’s (Cedar and University).
As the years went by, the Little Store did become a student hangout before, during and after school. According to a conversation I had with my close friend and Owatonna historian, Bill Kottke, a guy by the name of Frank Moch ran the store beginning in the '40s. Frank was known as “Griz” to most everyone. He featured cold meats, an ice cream counter and other small grocery items. The store was called “Moch’s Handy Grocery.” John Tuttle, who later owned King Tut’s Pizza on Broadway was the next owner of the store followed by Jack Reuvers who leased the store to Jim Springer. Reuvers eventually sold the store to Bev Radke who ran it for four years. Radke did a lot of extensive remodeling. A new cement foundation was built and a lot of additional improvements. Bev eventually sold the store to Reuben Padilla who ran it for a few years before selling it to Steve Broad. During the hours that classes were in session at the high school the general public would often stop in and purchase items.
The store went by several names with new owners; names like “Alley Oop” and “The Big O.” The last name the store owned was “The Lunch Box,” which was the name attached to the store by the movie company filming the movie "Angus."
Dwindling profits
Steve Broad and his wife ran the store for a time before the store’s intake became less and less due to a number of things. The school hot lunch program became more attractive to the high school students and there were more stringent rules regarding leaving the high school campus over the noon hour. It became obvious that the store was the destination of those students who chose to smoke during the school day and more stringent rules about that cut into the intake of the store. Students had to hide to smoke and they were retreating back into the neighborhoods behind the store, causing litter which neighbors objected to. At the time, Broad told me that they determined they could do better financially by renting the building and have a lot less work. So, the building was remodeled into a home. It remains that way today.
As I drive by the former Little Store I can remember seeing students hanging out there and the filming of the movie “Angus” which resulted in a exterior remodeling and the re-naming of the store “The Lunchbox.”
Wanous named the best
Doug Wanous, Owatonna High School assistant football coach has been named Minnesota’s 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year. For the past 22 years, Wanous has served the OHS football team as varsity assistant/head offensive line coach. Doug, also a teacher at Owatonna High School, has earned plaudits from all of his associates. Defensive coordinator Marc Achterkirch said Wanous is an extremely intelligent football coach who is constantly looking for better blocking schemes, whether its zone blocking or the power run game. He’s always willing to listen and learn. He took a lot of techniques from former high school coaches Jerry Peterson and Ed Draheim. "Coach Wanous has provided a great experience to a lot of young men who have had him as their coach. Hundreds of kids have benefitted from his coaching while many more students have benefitted from his teaching at the high school. He’s definitely a treasure to the city of Owatonna.” Head coach Jeff Williams said, “Doug is a real student of the game. He is a relentless ‘film watcher’ and he picks up subtleties from video that few others see." For several years, Doug was OHS head baseball coach.
A dream of mine
I always wanted to lay naked on a bearskin rug in front of a fireplace. Evidently Cracker Barrel has a policy against this!
Ronglien breaks a hip
My good friend Harvey Ronglien fell and broke his hip and after spending a few days in Rochester was taken to Benedictine Care Center (Koda). You can send notes to him at 345 Cedardale Drive in Owatonna, 55060.
Maggie Dixon’s book
Maggie Dixon of Owatonna recently wrote a book “The Lord and Laughter” and the book has not only been enjoyed by her Owatonna neighbors but by folks out of town. Martha Cooke of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a friend of Maggie’s niece said, “I have enjoyed every word, story, joke and picture in this treasure.” You can order your own copy by contacting Maggie at 213-9500.
Gift to Owatonna Foundation
The Owatonna Foundation received a $1,000 donation from West Bank in Owatonna. Laura Resler, Foundation Executive Director, said, “We are very appreciative of this gift from West Bank. It is this local support from West Bank as well as from many business and individuals that enables us to continue to fund important projects in Owatonna.”
Can’t do it!
I see people around my age mountain climbing I feel good getting my leg through my underwear without losing my balance!
Mayor Kuntz to serve on Legislative Salary Council
Mayor Tom Kuntz has recently been appointed by Gov Tim Walz to serve on the Legislative Salary Council for a four-year term. The Council prescribes the salaries for Minnesota Legislators through a report that must be submitted by March 31 of each odd-numbered year.
A backstory to I-35
I received an e-mail from Chuck Schoen saying, “There is a back-story to the first eight mniles of I-35 you wrote about. Why did the road go right alongside Owatonna and skip way around Faribault? I don’t know the answer to that, but the ribbon cutting ceremony in Owatonna featuring Dan Gainey might hold the answer. Gainey was quite active in Republican politics, and Ike was President when the interstate system was planned. Did Dan Gainey perhaps influence the placement of I-35?”
Joke of the week
My wife and I were sitting at a table at her high school reunion. She kept staring at a drunken man swigging his drink as he sat alone at a nearby table. I asked her, “Do you know him?” “Yes,” she sighed. “He’s my old boyfriend. I understand he took to drinking right after we split up those many years ago, and I hear he hasn’t been sober since.” “My God!” I said, “Who would think a person could on celebrating that long?” And then the fight started.