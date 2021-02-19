Due to a decline in membership and various issues brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Straight River Women of Today (SRWOT) elected at its fall 2020 meeting to disband effective Dec. 31, 2020.
The SRWOT chapter was chartered in 1981 to serve Steele County and Owatonna residents who had special needs. It met monthly for many years and provided short programs at these meetings to make life easier for its members. Its first major fundraiser was harvesting and marketing pumpkins with a local farmer. These pumpkins were then delivered to major businesses and sold to employees. This project was run in conjunction with Owatonna’s Pumpkin Days.
Starting about 1990, the group began to partner with the Aid Association for Lutherans (now Thrivent) at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. The two groups provided lawn services to as many as 75 clients in Owatonna. Services included spreading fertilizer and crabgrass preventing fertilizer and spraying for broadleaf weeds.
The principal activists in the organization were Gerry Wacek, Walt and Joan Spindler, Bob and Kathy Grebe and Gary and Cherry Schwartz.