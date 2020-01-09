Local student named to Bradley University dean's list Allison Miller Allison Miller Author email Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEORIA — Jake Hyland of Blooming Prairie was named to the Bradley University Fall 2019 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allison Miller Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesSoon-to-open downtown pool hall promises big payoutsFormer business owner charged with tobacco-related tax crimeFRANCY B. HALL: Last days of my sisterElizabeth PfeiferSheila Mae WenclDuane Allen HowiesonLerald 'Larry' E. FarrowWaseca policeman in critical condition after being shot on callSteven R. KarstenBABY NEW YEAR: Harriet Schewe first baby delivered at Owatonna Hospital in 2020 Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 9 AA Grapevine Meeting Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9 Owatonna Exchange Club Meeting Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9 The Southern MN Woodcarvers Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9 Lady Elks cards Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9 Birthright Pregnancy Help Center Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Around the Web TaxAct Helps 2019 Tax Filers Work The System To Find "Surprisingly Legal" Tax Advantages Iowa lawmakers again look to expand medical marijuana program Iowa assembling verified felon voting database ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Commercial and Pipeline Generic Products from Amerigen Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists