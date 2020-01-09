Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Showers, with winds diminishing for the afternoon. High 39F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.