<&firstgraph>OWATONNA — Entry forms are now available for the Owatonna People’s Press Amateur Talent Show held at the Steele County Free Fair on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. on the Elmer Reseland stage in KRFO Town Square. Forms can be found on the fair website www.scff.org, at the fair office, and at the Owatonna People’s Press. Entrants must be from Steele County.
There are three divisions of competition: pre-teen (12 and under), teen (13-18) and open (any age). Winners in each division will receive $75 cash and a chance to compete at the Minnesota State Fair. The second place winner will receive $25 cash and will be eligible to perform at the Minnesota State Fair if the first place winner is unable to attend.