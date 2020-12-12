With the current situation of more positive COVID tests daily, now more than ever might be a great time to partake in some winter outdoor activities. The Owatonna Park and Recreation Department provides many opportunities for you to enjoy the great outdoors this winter. Ice skating, cross country skiing, fat-tire bike trail riding, sledding at West Hills or a stroll down our beautiful trail system are all opportunities that we have to offer.
Ice skating at the Warsinski ice rinks located at Morehouse Park
These are the only supervised skating rinks in Owatonna during the winter season. Due to recent COVID related restrictions, things may look a little different this year. Currently the Chalet cannot be open due to Governor Walz order 20-99. Also, at this time bonfires are not allowed. Due to the current changes, additional benches will be placed outside the chalet for people to change into their skates. There will be a process for skate and ski rental that will be announced later. These rental items will be sanitized between each use. Things could change before we open so watch our Facebook page and webpage for when we will be opening and what the procedures will be at that time. We ask that when skating you practice proper social distancing, hygiene, and if you have symptoms to not use the facility at that time. The hours of operation for the rink will be Monday through Friday from 3-9:30 p.m., Saturdays, holidays and school vacation days from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Sundays from noon-9:30 p.m.
Cross Country Skiing at Kaplans, Brooktree or Morehouse
The Parks Department packs and grooms cross-country skiing trails throughout the winter season with trails through Kaplan’s Woods from Kaplans to Morehouse Chalet and the upper and lower nine of Brooktree golf course. Ski rentals are available at Morehouse Chalet during business hours.
Fat tire bike trail riding at Kaplan’s
Currently there are six to seven miles of mountain bike trails at Kaplan’s Woods. These are great for riding in the winter months on your fat tire bike.
Sledding at West Hills
Grab your sled and come to West Hills for some great sledding. The hill is located South of the City Administration building.
Stroll down our trails
The Owatonna Park and Recreation Department keeps all the hard surface trails clear of ice and snow during the winter months. This allows you to continue your walks or runs on our trail system all winter long.
So hopefully you can get into the great outdoors this winter and partake in some of the great winter activities that your Owatonna Park and Recreation department has to offer. Watch our website for some more activities for January.
Letters to Santa
Santa is accepting letters Nov. 30 through Dec. 11. His mailbox will be available outside the Park and Rec Office, 540 West Hills Circle during office hours (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.). Drop your letter in his mailbox, email your letter to: parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us or mail it to: Owatonna Park and Rec, 540 West Hills Circle, Owatonna, MN 55060. Do not forget to include your address with your letter so Santa can write back!
Elf in the Park
Timmy the Elf will be hiding in Owatonna Parks this month. We’ll post a picture of where he was spotted, find the location, snap a picture of yourself (or kids) at the spot, enter your photo by commenting on the Facebook post or email it to: parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us and be entered into a drawing for a prize! The more times you find the spot, the better your chance at winning.
Soccer Ball from Santa
Everyone who has created their account in CivicRec, our new online registration system, by Dec. 11 will be entered into a drawing. If you are one of 100 lucky winners, instructions, which will include date and time, to pick up your soccer ball directly from Santa himself (in a safe way) will be emailed to you.
Candy Cane Hunt
Santa will hide candy canes in Owatonna parks everyday Dec. 20-23! We will post where he hid the candy canes, find the spot, and take a candy cane as a prize.