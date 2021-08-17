The newsletter for August and September has been mailed out and registration for trips has begun.
Trips
Registration for our fall trips have started. If you would like to sign up for a trip please stop by or give us a call. Below are our highlighted trips.
Treasure Island
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino from 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and get a chance to win big. The bus will begin loading at 8:45 a.m. at the West Hills Social Commons and will arrive to Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. We will leave Treasure Island at 2:30 p.m. and should get back at about 3:30 p.m. Every participant will receive $15 of free slot play money and a food voucher for $3 dollars. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members.
Mineral Springs Brewery Tour
Raise a glass and celebrate one of our local breweries at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 Mineral Springs has many wonderful beers on tap. Upon arrival, you will get a flight that includes four 5-ounce beers of your choice. You will also receive a large pour of a beer or seltzer or your choice, which come in pints or 10-ounce glasses. If you like you will also get a tour of the brewhouse. Cost is $14 and includes a sample flight along with a drink of your choice. Transportation is not included, please meet at 111 N Walnut Ave., Owatonna at 3 p.m. The tasting will begin at 3:10 p.m.
Great Country Music: Duets, Hits and More!
Colleen Raye, Midwest Rock and Country Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Vandell, and The Wranglers band combine their talents to present some of the best country music of all time! Featuring old and new classics, the duo will showcase the duets and hits you love best — Kenny and Dolly, Loretta and Conway, Johnny and June plus the Everly Brothers, Patsy Cline, Buck Owens and more on Sept. 19!
Transportation is provided. We will meet at the West Hills Social Commons at 1:15 p.m. and will depart at 1:30 p.m. Doors to the concert will open at 2:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at about 5 p.m. Cost is $55 for members or $70 for non-members.
500 Club
Played on Friday, Aug. 13. There were 14 players, four tables with sevven rounds each. First place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,730 points. Second Place went to Deb Decoux with 3,580 points. Third Place went to Mel Reineke with 3,270 Points. Fourth Place went to Lowell Larson with 3,090 Points. Fifth place went to Betty Mikeworth with 2,980 points. Sixth place went to Shirly Dahl with 2,970 points. Deb Decous, Jerry Cazarnowski and Bob Hardropf all made 10 No Trump Bids.
Owatonna Senior Bowling Highlights
Friday, Aug. 6
Fifth Frame Strike Winner: Sharon Hassing
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Chuck Newgard 193 (+31); Rod Fletcher 223 (+28)
Game 2: Mike Dettmer 257 (+57);
Chuck Newgard 198 (+36); Rod Fletcher 224 (+29)
Game 3: Mike Dettmer 234 (+34);
Rod Fletcher 224 (+29); Willie Peterson 181 (+26)
Series High: Rod Fletcher 671 (+86)
Split Conversions: Dennis Branstad (2-7);
Chuck Newgard (4-9 & 2-4-10);
Judy Drevlow & Reuben Ebeling (each 3-10)
Monday, Aug. 9
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Dennis Branstad 225 (+53)
Game 2: Jim Harlicker 184 (+37)
Game 3: Willie Peterson 196 (+42); Marty Speikers 212 (+28)
Series High Over Average: Mary Quaintance 342 (+51)
Split Conversions: Sharon Hassing (3-6-7-10);
Willie Peterson (4-5-7); Chuck Newgard (5-7);
Reuben Ebeling (3-7-10 & 3-10 twice);
Rod Fletcher (3-10)