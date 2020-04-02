NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Arts Guild invites our community near and far to attend E-magination Celebration, a free day of online programming including gallery tours, art making, and performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020. This family-friendly online event is a virtual re-imagining of the Guild’s annual Imagination Celebration that can be enjoyed from home.
The Guild is thrilled to continue this annual tradition in a new, virtual setting. Follow along on the Guild’s Facebook and YouTube pages with new content added regularly throughout the celebration, or catch up later as all of the videos will remain online.
Performance features include dances from Folklorico and Dance Theater Company, highlights from the Guild’s production of Lend Me a Tenor and behind the scenes footage of the Purple Door Youth Theater production of The Prince and the Pauper.
A highlight of E-magination Celebration will be a series of teacher-led video tours of their students’ artwork in 20/20 VISION, this year’s All School Art Show. This popular annual exhibition features 2-D and 3-D artworks by nearly 1,000 students from area K-12 schools including Arcadia Charter School, Area Learning Center, Bridgewater Elementary School, Greenvale Park Community School, Northfield Area Homeschool Classes, Northfield High School, Northfield Middle School, Prairie Creek Community School, Sibley Elementary School, and St. Dominic Catholic School.
Guided arts activities will be released throughout the day to paint, draw and create art using everyday household items.
Even in this time of social distancing, the Guild embraces its mission to serve the community with a rich array of arts opportunities and experiences.
Visit northfieldartsguild.org or email megan@northfieldartsguild.org for more information.