We live in a fractured world right now. Politically, socially, racially and ethnically, economically, we are divided. And while it’s neither the first, nor the last time that we have experienced division, when you are in the middle of it, it is painful for all involved.
The apostle Paul writes: “I therefore, the prisoner in the Lord, beg you to lead a life worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, making every effort to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope of your calling, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is above all and through all and in all.” (Ephesians 4: 1-6)
I believe that God looks at the current divisive nature of the world and grieves. Paul clearly describes God’s intent that all of God’s people experience unity of mission and purpose. That doesn’t mean that we need to agree about everything, but rather that disagreements need not break relationships.
The religious tradition in which I’m a part (ELCA) values “Good conscience.” Good conscience is the idea that we can disagree, and still be in community with each other. There may be social or political issues where we have different understandings and beliefs. However, our unity comes from our relationship with Christ, not because of these political views.
With this relationship with God at the center of our relationship, I can understand that you are following your conscience in forming your opinion. It may differ from mine, but I respect you and your beliefs.
In other words, it is possible to disagree and remain friends and co-workers in the mission of God in the world.
What would it be like if we focused not on the ideas, policies and doctrines that separate us from each other, but instead on the things that draw us together? What would our nation be like if we chose to see each other as God sees us…deserving of God’s love and grace, instead of an opponent or an adversary.
There are voices in our country that seek to tear us apart. They encourage us to demonize the other simply for doing what they believe is right. In Martin Luther’s explanation to the 8th he says that we should put the “best construction” on the words and actions of those around us. That means to trust that their motives and intent are good and right.
Do not listen to the voices that divide. Instead, focus on the presence of God within our relationships and respect that those with whom we disagree are children of God, and are of good conscience.