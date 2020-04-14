Mayo Clinic Health System continues to receive generous offers of help and support from the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members, businesses and restaurants continue to come forward with offers of donations. The following guidelines are intended to help provide direction about donations and locations where donations are accepted in southeast Minnesota.
Cloth masks
Donors should follow CDC guidance on cloth face coverings for design and material (all cotton). Donors can drop off homemade sewn cloth masks Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. at the main entrance. Donation bins are located outside of the building; donors should not enter the facility. Donors are asked to share their information through an online form found at mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19. The following local facilities are designated collection locations:
Owatonna – Owatonna Hospital/Emergency Department entrance, 2250 NW 26th St., Owatonna
Faribault – District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault
Those wishing to donate new personal protective equipment supplies should complete a donation form on the COVID-19 page of the Mayo Clinic Health System website. If the list of accepted items changes, the information will be updated.
Protective gear and supplies
The following supplies, in unopened original containers are being accepted:
N95 masks
Nitrile gloves
Face shields
Surgical gowns and masks
Items currently not accepted are homemade cotton gowns, open boxes of supplies and miscellaneous non-medical grade supplies
Food
Food donations must come individually packaged; foods packaged so that multiple people can access one container, such as pizza or a bucket of chicken, will not be accepted. For those who want to donate food items, provide at least an eight-hour notice. Inquiries regarding how to donate cloth face masks, food or other thank you items to staff can be sent to SEMNCE@mayo.edu.
As always, the ongoing safety of patients and staff remains their primary focus. Mayo Clinic Health System thanks the community for its generosity and care shown toward the organization during this challenging time.