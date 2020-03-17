OWATONNA — As Mayo Clinic Health System continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease), the ongoing safety of their patients, staff and communities remains their primary focus. To protect patients and staff, Mayo Clinic Health System is putting new visitor restrictions in place for their facilities in Southeast Minnesota.
Effective March 16, 2020, visitor restrictions in Southeast Minnesota hospitals and clinics include: For hospitalized patients, two visitors per patient. For all other patients, one visitor per patient. Visitors are being asked to limit the number of visits.
Beginning this week, visitors will be screened for respiratory illness and those who screen positive will be prohibited from visiting.<&firstgraph>
Exceptions may include visitors for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients and patients who have language barriers. This policy will remain in place until further notice. Visitors who are ill should not come to visit patients.
Please encourage patients and families to exercise social distancing as a means of protecting themselves and their family members. Family members are encouraged to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phones or other devices.
The Mayo Clinic understands that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones.
Please visit their Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if symptoms occur , unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital. Updates can also be seen via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.