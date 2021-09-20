The Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity beer sampling fundraiser called HOPS for Habitat in Owatonna was a big success, according to Two Rivers staff.
The event took place on Sept. 11 at the Four Seasons Centre and the crowd stayed steady all day. Over 15 beer vendors locally and statewide were in attendance as well as live music from Owatonna native Travis Thamert.
Every dollar raised from HOPS went toward the two homes being built along Linn and Mosher avenues in Owatonna.
"This event was a success in many aspects," said Ken Quattrin, marketing and communication specialist for Two Rivers. "The breweries were excited to be back, the attendees were all having fun sampling and getting back to hanging out and socializing, and the energy in the building was positive all day. It's wonderful to see the community rally around the two homes being built."
Quattrin said they are thankful for everyone who attended and donated to the fundraiser and that the HOPS committee is already making plans for 2022 event, scheduled for April 9.
"Our VIP package was a big hit and we're brewing up some new ideas," said Quattrin. "We'll be releasing more details on our HOPS for Habitat Facebook page."
The organization, which serves Steele and Waseca counties as well as the Rochester area, is on track to finish the home on Mosher Avenue by the end of the year and the Linn home should be completed in early 2022. Volunteers are still needed especially in the Mosher home to hit the deadline.
"Volunteers are the backbone to Habitat, said Ryan Kling-Punt, volunteer coordinator for Two Rivers. "We are grateful to everyone who has come and is planning to come to help this family move to Owatonna on Mosher Avenue. All the heavy lifting is over. The remaining work is painting, flooring, cabinets and trim."
Kling-Punt said corporate partners Daikin and Climate by Design International have helped funnel volunteers to the Linn Avenue project.
"It's been a blessing to see such hard work and enthusiasm on the job site," he said. "It truly takes a community to make all this happen."