OWATONNA — Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) is pleased to announce their 54th Annual Meeting and Member Recognition on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills, 560 Dunnell Dr., Owatonna, MN 55060.
the LTO annual report will be shared and board members will be recognized for their service. LTO board members Brenda Hager and Linda Karnauskas have completed their years of service on the board and will be retiring this year. There will be an election to fill these two seats and two additional seats that are up for election this year.
A formal unveiling and introduction of the 2019-2020 season will also take place at this year’s annual meeting.
All members of LTO are asked to attend this informative evening. All volunteers throughout the years are invited to be recognized for the hours of work and dedication they gave to continue the tradition of bringing live theatre to the community. The event is encouraged and open to visitors as well, however they will not be able to vote on motions presented before the body.
Live Theatre in Owatonna is only made possible through the generous support of memberships and businesses within this community.