Applications are being accepted to fill an open seat on the Owatonna Public Utilities (OPU) Commission - 5th Ward.
Applications will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m.
The OPU Commission meets once a month, on the fourth Tuesday, at 4 p.m. in the Morehouse Room at OPU. This is a policy making board for operations of all water, electric light, power, heat and gas plants and systems acquired by the City including the building, erecting, constructing and equipping of such plant and systems.
OPU Commissioners are appointed by City Council to serve a five-year term. Each commissioner may serve two consecutive terms. The current seat open in the 5th Ward expires April 30, 2024. Applicants eligible to fill this seat must be 18 years old and reside in the City's 5th Ward.
If you have any questions, call Jeanette Clawson, Administrative Specialist at 507-774-7341. Apply online at ci.owatonna.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=586