The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 3723 in Owatonna is sponsoring two spring Americanism Contests for students in Owatonna, Medford and Ellendale.
Color the American Flag Contest is for Kindergarten through second grade. A picture of the American Flag may be picked up at the Owatonna VFW or requested to be sent electronically by contacting Gege at 507-475-1755. Entries should have the student's name, grade, teacher's name and school on the back to it may be returned after judging. This contest is being promoted in the schools as a classroom or at home project, but families may have their child enter on their own if the class is not participating. Entries are due by March 31 and may be dropped off at the student's school if it is a class project or individually at the VFW Club Lounge at 135 Oakdale Street, Owatonna in a designated entry box. Families who have their child enter on their own should include a parent name and contact information on the back.
The VFW encourages discussion with the students about the red, white and blue colors of the American Flag and what the stars and stripes represent. Flags with other colors, such as purple, green or yellow will be disqualified. The white does not need to be "colored" when white paper is used.
"Ways to Show Patriotism" Poster Contest is for Grades Three and Four. Posters must not exceed 11x14 inches and may include pencils, crayons, or markers. Entries must have the student's name, grade, teacher's name and school on the back so it may be returned after judging.
This contest is being promoted in the schools as a classroom or at home project, but families may have their child enter on their own if the class is not participating. Entries are due by March 31 and may be dropped off at the student's school if it is a class project or individually at the VFW Club Lounge at 135 Oakdale Street, Owatonna in a designated entry box. Families who have their child enter on their own should include a parent name and contact information on the back of the entry.