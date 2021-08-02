Construction crews have started work on Steele County Hwy. 43 from County Hwy. 18 to US 14. The project will mill and reclaim the existing pavement and place new bituminous pavement and aggregate shoulders.
The highway will remain open to traffic with flaggers and lane closures when work is in progress, so motorists should expect delays. After the existing pavement is reclaimed, the highway surface will have a gravel surface for a couple of weeks before the highway is resurfaced.
Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2021. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: bit.ly/3fnLH66.