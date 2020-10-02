Domestic Violence is an important topic to discuss. For many years, domestic violence was not discussed; it was tucked away and hidden from others.
It wasn’t until 1987 that the month of October would be designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Since then, domestic violence awareness has continually spread within the United States. However, with the global pandemic it is important to discuss domestic violence and the impact it has on victims, families, neighborhoods and communities.
Imagine being a victim of domestic violence and being quarantined in your home with your abuser with no where to go, no way to seek help, no support, no privacy. This is why COVID-19 has severely impacted victims of domestic violence. When the Stay-at-Home orders were in place, domestic violence statistics went up. Even after the Stay-at-Home order was lifted, the numbers continued to increase. This is because many were still without employment, had children home, or were still staying home with their abuser.
It is important to note that although COVID-19 stalled life, the help for victims was and will always be readily available. CRC phone lines are answered 24 hours a day/365 days a year. With the changes COVID-19 brought about, the Crisis Resource Center, along with other agencies, have tailored ways to reach victims during the pandemic, whether it be virtually, by phone, or in person.
As a society, community, neighbor or family member it is important to be aware of the effects domestic violence has on victims. It is important to know there is help out there for victims of abuse and resources available to help victims attain independence and address their abuse. Those who are experiencing or know someone who is experiencing any type of abuse should call 507-451-1202 to speak to an advocate at the Crisis Resource Center. No one deserves to be the victim of abuse.