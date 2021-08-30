New Beginnings Church hosts a “Back-to-School Bash” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the church, 332 14th St. NE, Owatonna. Students of all age, as well as educators and other school workers and welcome. There is free food and beverages.
Activities include bingo, yard games and an inflatable obstacle course. The church is also wrapping up a school supply drive for Washington Elementary. Kids who attend this event and who need school supplies will also have access to those donations.
The Backpack Blessing Service takes place 10-11 a.m., and the After-Church Bash 11 a.m.-2 p.m.