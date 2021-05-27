The class, to be held virtually 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 is for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D.
Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. The class will cover Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from benefits and how to research Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
Visit bit.ly/3g2aM67 to sign up for the class as space is limited.