Holidays are definitely the time for giving and spending. And for many, holidays are also a season for taking on too much debt. It doesn't need to be that way if you develop a game plan ahead of time.
Start by setting a holiday spending target. Staying under target will help relieve the stress of being broke after the holidays. Here are some ideas to use:
Make a budget — know how much you want to spend.
Have family conversations about limiting gifts or cost.
Limit the credit card use — they make it easy to spend more than planned.
Make sure online shopping sites are legitimate — don’t just click on items in social media.
Mail delivery may be delayed, that’s why consumers are being urged to shop early.
Retailers may have limited stock/supply lines through mid-2021.
Watch for sales and coupons for planned purchases.
Free shopping apps help find latest deals.
Buy early when you see items on sale if your spending plan allows.
Homemade gifts are personal without breaking the budget.
Give a family/group gift to save money.
Give gift cards for retailers the receiver frequents.
Concentrate gifts on children rather than adults if you need to make spending cuts.