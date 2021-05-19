Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced its 2021 Veta Alexander Scholarship recipient. The scholarship is celebrating its 52nd year and has exceeded $60,000 in support of Steele County high school graduates pursuing post-secondary education.
This year’s scholarship is awarded to Samuel Buegler, son of Todd and Lori Buegler of Owatonna. Buegler, a senior, has been involved in 11 Owatonna High School’s theatrical productions over the last four years. Previously he performed in two LTO productions. The Veta Alexander Scholarship is especially meant to recognize that dedication to the theatrical arts.
A recipient is chosen based on academic record, community involvement, leadership recognition, school activities, and involvement in LTO and/or other drama productions. During his high school career, Buegler has been active in five bands: marching, jazz, pep, Trinity praise, and concert. He has been selected for concert choir and carolers for three years. Other activities have included Wildcat Pantry volunteer, mock trial, homecoming planning, and National Honor Society.
The Veta Alexander Scholarship was established in 1969, and Samuel is the 151st recipient. Currently, funds for the scholarship are provided by LTO patrons as 8% of each show’s profit is regularly directed to this scholarship. In addition, individual donations and memorials have been and can be made to the Veta Alexander Scholarship Fund.
Recipients use the scholarship to further their education. Buegler plans to attend Drake University in Des Moines, IA to study Political Science.
Buegler will be recognized at Owatonna High School at the 2021 Academic Scholarship event on May 26, and June 3 at the One-Act Festival. He will be honored at the opening night of the LTO summer production, “Frumpled Fairy Tales,” Friday, July 16.