Over the weekend, a group of people gathered at Express Pressure Washers in Blooming Prairie for the second annual winter porch pot class, hosted by Prairie Home Floral.
The class is a fundraiser for local Blooming Prairie charities and nonprofits, with the inaugural event donating money to the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group. This year, Prairie Home Floral Owner Jackie Vorlicek said they were able to raise $500 from the event to donate to the Blooming Prairie Education Foundation.
Photos are courtesy of Jackie Vorlicek and Prairie Home Floral.