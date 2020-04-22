OWATONNA — Major paving operations will begin Friday to resurface County Highway 23 (West Frontage Road) between County Highway 34 (26th Street) and County Highway 9 (46th Street). The road will be open to traffic, but there will be lane closures with flaggers. Motorists should expect significant delays.
The highway is currently closed between Hoffman Drive and 26th Street and also between County Highway 9 (46th Street) and County Highway 9 (50th Street) for culvert and watermain work. That work will be completed by Thursday evening and the road will be reopened.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction