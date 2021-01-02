TODD HALE: Brad Meier, Chamber President gives his outlook on 2021

Chamber of Commerce president Brad Meier gave an end-of-year report a week ago to via ZOOM to the noon Rotary Club. He was generally optimistic about the upcoming year and felt that in this challenging year 2020, Owatonna’s economic picture held strong. “We haven’t lost many businesses due to the pandemic. I am worried, however, about our restaurants and bars however and I hope there will be some government relief coming for those businesses. If the Governor continues to extend the ban on indoor dining, it will develop into a critical situation for these businesses. We all can help by using take-out, purchasing gift cards and chamber dollars. Our independent businesses depend on the support of our local citizens.”
Meier said that downtown businesses are feeling the pinch, however. “Hotel occupancy is down about 15%. When Federated went to in-home work by employees, businesses downtown were affected. Everything from dry cleaners to independent stores felt a downturn in business as a result.”
Economic picture looks bright
According to Meier, Owatonna has been fortunate to have an ever-increasing positive economic outlook as we venture into the new year. This past year was a record year for building in Owatonna with the Costco depot, Minimizer and Rise Modular projects being completed. In the new year we will be seeing the beginning of the hotel and restaurant project in the 200 block of North Cedar. Forthcoming will be a poll asking Owatonna residents to indicate their preference for the restaurant that will be occupying the Jerry’s building.
Meier and city planner Troy Klecker indicated that the work being done on the building next to Muzuki Fushion on Bridge Street is an improvement project in the building owned by the city. The work includes making the building suitable for purchase by an independent business. A new roof will be installed and upgrades will be done inside. The building will be put up for sale by the city. Klecker said, “The city has a big investment in downtown Owatonna and is anxious to be a part of re-designing North Cedar to look a lot different than it is today. It will eventually be more attractive to pedestrian traffic with more parking in the rear of stores.”
Meier said he is looking forward to 2021 and the continued growth in the retail and economic sector. “Once we get past the Corona Virus, things will explode for Owatonna.”
Ed Dinse to totally retire
It has always been a pleasure to welcome Ed Dinse at our door delivering prescriptions from Sterling Drug. Ed tells us that he is retiring after delivering for Sterling for 15 years. Prior to that he worked at Sampson Dairy for 45 years, 30 of those delivering to customers door to door. The final 15 years he worked in-house at Sampsons. Larry Hovden is now delivering for Sterling.
Ugh!
The ways things have gone in the past year, one would expect to find Gerber’s coming out with Cream of Lutefisk baby food!
Fair notes
Now that we’re in 2021, let’s think positive that by fair time this year things will be somewhat normal. The fair board HAS BEGUN planning for the 2021 fair. The theme for this year’s fair is ‘BRINGING BACK THE FUN IN 2021’. Dates for the fair are August 17-22. Many of the acts that were booked for 2020 will be back with us this year. Names like the Fabulous Love Handles, the White Sidewalls and others are familiar to fairgoers and will make another appearance this year in Fair Square Park. Familiar old-time bands, including Ray Sands will perform during Senior Day on Thursday afternoon. All week long there will be family entertainment afternoon and evening. Luverne Wanous and Hans Hohrman are scheduled to greet visitors to the Four Season’s Center exhibits daily.
New this year will be Jurassic Kingdom, and All-Star Stunt Dogs. The Reseland Stage, again geared for families, will bring back the Moogician, the Dollipops and Jerry Frazier. Information will be forthcoming on Beer Garden bands and Grandstand shows.
Fairgrounds safety and improvements
The 1.36 billion infrastructure bonding bill approved by the State Legislature includes funding for the Steele County fairgrounds. A matching state grant of $750,000 will be provided to Steele County to relocate all electrical power and overhead lines underground in order to meet safety standards under the National Electrical Code. Under current statute, the fairgrounds would have to create a 15-foot buffer around all electrical boxes and lines, which would be a severe burden to vendors, visitors and other organizations that use the fairgrounds during the year. Moving the lines underground will be both safer and more efficient.
Help during COVID-19
As you know, there was no fair in 2019. During that time the fair was able to help companies throughout the community. The little buildings and barricades that you have seen at the COVID testing sites are the fair parking attendant shelters that are used during the fair..
If you work at Viracon, some of the handwashing stations that are placed throughout the facility helping with COVID sanitation rules are the handwashing stations used at the fair.
You are able to watch the United Way fund increase on the digital signage that is located on the fairgrounds at the corner of 18th and South Cedar.
When restaurants were not able to open inside, the fair furnished picnic tables to some of them to provide outdoor dining.
The fair assisted both vendors and businesses by helping to arrange food booths at company events.
Other events the fair provided assistance with to included the OHS graduation drive-through at the Foundation Building, and the OHS SHOC Red Ribbon Week Drive-thru the Foundation building, the July 4 fireworks and 4-H events held at the fairgrounds.
The Drive-Thru Food Fest held on the fairgrounds was a three-day event offering fair food to carloads of folks who missed the food at last year’s fair. Over 6,000 vehicles drove through the fairgrounds purchasing food from 16 food vendors.
2020 annual meeting
The fair annual meeting was held on November 5th. Election of directors was held and the following were re-elected for a three-year term: Tim Arlt, Jim Abbe, Mark Ditlevson, Rick Ellingson, Glen Meger and Brent Svenby.
New Year’s greetings to all fair board members and staff were sent our way by Ron and Lynn VanNurden who are now living in Spicer, Minnesota. Ron served many years on the fair board.
Joke of the week
When our lawn mower broke and wouldn’t run, my wife kept hinting to me that I should get it fixed. Somehow, I always had something else to take care of first, the shed, the boat, making beer…always something more important to me. Finally, she thought of a clever way to make her point. When I arrived home one day, I found her seated in the tall grass, busily snipping away with a tiny pair of sewing scissors. I watched silently for a short time and then went into the house. I was gone only a minute, and when I came out again, I handed her a toothbrush. I said, “When you finish cutting the grass, you might as well sweep the driveway.” Doctors say I will walk again, but I will always have a limp.