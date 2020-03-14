As I begin to write this update on what Government Buildings has been up to over this fall, winter and soon to be spring, I see highs in 50’s in the forecast. Hope I don’t jinx it. As a lifelong Minnesotan we always look for hope that winter is coming to an end. I would like to take this moment to welcome a new member to our team. Spencer Busho joined our staff in the middle of February as a Laborer. Welcome Spencer!
We have been busy this winter plowing 7.7 acres of parking lots while also maintaining 1.5 miles of sidewalks. I will say this winter was a little less trying than the previous one, but still had its challenges. Government Buildings also maintains over 528,000 square feet of buildings throughout the city. This includes West Hills Campus, Fire hall, Library, Airport, Maintenance shops and all park structures.
Construction on the new roof for the Administration building will be finished this spring. The main roof that is made of synthetic slate shingles by Davinci Roofscapes is completed with the flat roof portions needing to be done once the weather warms up. Weather permitting this should be done in early spring. The new roof on the apparatus bay of the Fire Hall was completed in late fall with some of the upgraded HVAC. The remainder of the HVAC upgrades will be completed early spring. The new roof at Cottage 11- Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum was completed.
Some projects we will be working on this coming year include West Hills Social Commons kitchen hood upgrade, a new roof at West Hills Social Commons, new steps out the back of Merrill Hall that lead to the playground for Wee Pals, and ADA compliance upgrades throughout the parks. We will also be upgrading the restrooms to ADA compliant at Manthey Park. This project is part of the We All Play initiative.