Families who are facing difficult times financially due to COVID-19 may be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help buy food. The USDA also recently approved the state of Minnesota’s application for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) to help families replace the meals their children lost because schools are closed.
SNAP eligibility depends on the household's income. Eligible recipients must have a monthly income below the accumulated total of $1,718 plus $608 per household member. To learn more, visit the SNAP section of the Minnesota Department of Human Services website or speak with a county worker for more information on income limits and deductions.
Families with children ages 5-18 as of Sept. 1, 2019, are eligible for P-EBT benefits if their child’s school is closed due to COVID-19; and they were receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) benefits as of March 18, 2020; or their child was receiving free or reduced-price school meals during the 2019-2020 school year; or their child is enrolled in a school that offers free school meals to all students.
Families with eligible children ages 5-18 who were receiving SNAP and/or MFIP as of March 18 do not need to apply. A one-time payment was issued to their household’s current Minnesota EBT card on May 30, 2020.
Families who received free or reduced-price school meals in the 2019-2020 school year or attended a school that offers free school meals to all students – but who were not receiving SNAP or MFIP benefits as of March 18 – must complete an online application at mn.p-ebt.org between June 8, 2020, and June 30, 2020. Eligible families will receive a Minnesota P-EBT card in the mail within 30 days with instructions to activate the card. This card provides access to P-EBT funds.
The P-EBT program is for students who are normally able to get free or reduced price school meals. Apply and get up to $325 per child to spend on groceries.
Children may continue to receive "grab n go" meals or emergency food at COVID-19 emergency feeding sites offered by schools and community locations, even if they are receiving P-EBT benefits.