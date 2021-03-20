Owatonna Public Schools continue to boast some of the top administrators in the state. The latest comes to Michelle Krell, director of teaching and learning in our public schools, who was recently the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Central Office Leader Award by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. Michelle received this award for exhibiting a willingness to risk, possessing strong communications skills, being a progressive change agent, and having high expectations for herself and others. Michelle was honored for her leadership, concern for students, and active involvement in professional and community affairs at a statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference held Virtually on March 11-12.
Michelle began serving as the director of teaching and learning for Owatonna Public Schools in 2017. Before her time in Owatonna, she was a middle and elementary school principal at Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools. She has been a principal at Waseca and Owatonna Public Schools. She began her career as an elementary school teacher in the Medford and Owatonna Public Schools.
Time in Owatonna
During Michelle’s time in Owatonna, she has been working collaboratively to build and support the design of a CAREER PATHWAYS PROGRAM at Owatonna High School to align coursework with fields of study to better inform students and families in making career or college choices. She has facilitated the implementation of a strong literacy and math program and has supported Multi-Tiered Systems of Support for students. She has also led the changes to the school district’s professional development system to better align the needs of the staff with relevant and authentic opportunities to learn new skills.
Michelle’s additional accomplishments include taking a leadership role in the passage of a $122 million bond referendum to build a new high school, recruiting and hiring of a top-notch team in the teaching and learning department, and successfully planning and implementing “Courageous Educators: Racial Equity Training” for more than 120 district staff and administrators. During her career she has received numerous awards including the 2014 Minnesota’s National Distinguished Principal, 2013-2014 Minnesota School of Excellence Award, 2012 MESPA Minnesota’s National Distinguished Principal Nominee and Top Three Finalist, and a 2006 Blue Ribbon School Award.
Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said, “Michelle is a professional educator in every sense of the word. In every step of her career, she has found success through determined effort, grit and always putting people first. Michelle has completely transformed the teaching and learning department into a data-based, yet people-centered department. She focuses on learning through real listening and finding unique ways to empower staff and students to find their best way forward. She is a true problem solver.”
A hometown girl
Michelle is graduate of Blooming Prairie High School. She is the daughter of Marvin and Mabel Peterson of Blooming Prairie. Her husband is Rodney Krell, son of the late Robert and Joyce Krell. Michelle and Rodney have two children, Justin, who is an agronomist and Jenna Volvarino, who is a fourth-grade teacher in Blooming Prairie.
Young Life cake auction
The 43rd annual Young Life Cake Auction will be held virtually again this year on April 17. The site for placement of all the cakes will be held this year at Trinity Lutheran Church fellowship hall. Bidding will be done online. If COVID restrictions allow, there will be a walk-through for the public to come and see the cakes and make donations in person on Saturday morning. Sale cakes will also be for sale Saturday morning. Sale cakes will go for $40. The bidding and auction of the cakes will be shown live on Owatonnalive.com starting at 9 a.m.
Lindsay Thompson, Owatonna Young Life director, said, “Last year’s online bidding was very successful and the community support was great. We thank everyone for the years of support that allows us to impact over 400 kids in our community each year and share Jesus’ love with them.”
Sophie Anderson’s 101st
Former Owatonnan Sophie Anderson will celebrate her 101st birthday on April 6. No public party is planned but you can send her a note or card to 2925 Lincoln Ave, Apt. 604, Roseville, Minnesota 55113.
Scot Davis winds up wrestling season in South Carolina
Former OHS wrestling coach Scot Davis wound up his first season as coach of Indian Land High School, South Carolina successfully. At the South Carolina State Wrestling Tournament, the school had one state champion (undefeated this season), one runner-up and two fourth place finishers.
As a team they lost in the state semi-finals to six-time defending State Champions Eastside by a score of 26-37. East side went on to win the state title again in the finals.
Scot said, “If not for two school ‘shut downs’ I surmise we could have won it all. Our wrestlers had to sit out some three weeks during the middle and later part of our season. We only got to wrestle five dual meets in our whole regular season schedule, while our opponents had 30-plus meets and some individual tournaments”
Davis plans to return to South Carolina next season.
Fair?
Several have asked me, “Is the fair a go for this year?” Even though retired from my work at the fair, I still keep a close ear to what’s happening at the fair office. Scott Kozelka, fair manager, tells me all is going forward with fair plans, August 17-22. The only thing that makes me nervous is if the governor would put limits of the number of people allowed on fairgrounds this summer and fall. Those, like us, with no way to count people coming onto the grounds would have a hard time complying with such a directive. We’ll see what happens!
Student art on display at Arts Center
The annual display of art work from grades K-12 at Owatonna Public Schools is on exhibit at the Owatonna Arts Center. The display has been extended until April 25.
OHS grad receives Iowa media award
Lydia Revier of Owatonna was one of 37 Wartburg College students and recent graduates to win an award at the annual Iowa College Media Association. She earned a second and third place in Best News Programming in TV.
Congratulations and thanks for service
Congratulations to Steele County United Way board members David Albrecht, Shane Sattler and Karen Legault, who have retired from the United Way Board of Directors. Albrecht served 10 years and was board chair, Sattler served eight and Legault served two.
