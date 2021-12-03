Senior Alliance for Steele County presents Grief and the Holiday at 6 p.m., Thursday, December 16. This presentation will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Avenue. Holidays are a time that can cause mixed emotions for those experiencing loss of any type. Jim Heymans, licensed social worker, will present information on healthy coping skills while grieving during the holiday season. This presentation will be of value to area professionals, caregivers, as well as those who are in various stages of grief or loss.
Please RSVP by December 15 to Melissa at 507-213-6573 or for more information about this presentation.