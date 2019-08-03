It is said to be a Kentucky special. It is good no matter its origin. I make min on the bottom half of a hamburger bun.
Hamburger bun (white or wheat)
Butter
Turkey, sliced
Tomato, sliced
Mornay sauce
Butter the cut side of the bun. Top with the sliced turkey and tomato slices, then cook under the broiler for 2-3 minutes. Top with some hot Mornay sauce to serve.
Mornay Sauce
1 1/2 tablespoons butter
1 1/2 tablespoons flour
1-1 1/2 cups milk
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 — 1 cup your favorite melting cheese, shredded
In a sauce pan, melt the butter and stir in the flour. Then, slowly add the milk while stirring. When the mix begins to thicken, stir in the cheese until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to your taste.