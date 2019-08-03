It is said to be a Kentucky special. It is good no matter its origin. I make min on the bottom half of a hamburger bun.

Hamburger bun (white or wheat)

Butter

Turkey, sliced

Tomato, sliced

Mornay sauce

Butter the cut side of the bun. Top with the sliced turkey and tomato slices, then cook under the broiler for 2-3 minutes. Top with some hot Mornay sauce to serve.

Mornay Sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 tablespoons flour

1-1 1/2 cups milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 — 1 cup your favorite melting cheese, shredded

In a sauce pan, melt the butter and stir in the flour. Then, slowly add the milk while stirring. When the mix begins to thicken, stir in the cheese until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to your taste.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

