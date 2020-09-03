The Minnesota Historical Society opens the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul and the trading post (retail store) at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum in Onamia, beginning Oct. 1.
Visitors to the History Center can take in special exhibits including First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom and Prince: Before the Rain, which have been extended to Jan. 3; enjoy grab and go items from Market House by D’Amico cafe; and shop for unique artisan-crafted jewelry, clothing, books, toys and more from the History Center store. Entry will be limited and advanced tickets are recommended.
The Gale Family Library at the Minnesota History Center is being reconfigured to accommodate in-person researchers and will open later this year. Look for more information, including the opening date, to be shared soon at mnhs.org/library.
The trading post (retail store) at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum will reopen in time for holiday shopping. Unique one-of-a-kind items, many locally made by Native artisans, will be on sale.
Minnesota History Center
Hours: Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Museum admission: $8-12, members free
Tickets go on sale Sept. 24
Find more at mnhs.org/historycenter
Other historic sites and museums
MNHS is prepared to offer self-guided tours at the State Capitol as soon as the Minnesota Department of Administration reopens the building. Reopening plans are still being developed for Mill City Museum and additional historic sites, although it is unlikely that any will open in 2020.
Previously MNHS opened Jeffers Petroglyphs, Lower Sioux Agency, Oliver Kelley Farm, Split Rock Lighthouse, and the trail sites Birch Coulee Battlefield, Marine Mill and Traverse des Sioux. View an open/close grid at mnhs.org/media/news/12106.
Advanced ticket purchase
In order to ensure the health and safety of guests, staff and the community, MNHS is limiting the number of daily visitors at our historic sites and museums. Tickets can be purchased online or through the box office at 651-259-3015. A limited number of tickets will be available for walk-ups.
Health and safety
New protocols designed to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 can be viewed on the health and safety procedures page of each site’s website, which can be found on our visit page.