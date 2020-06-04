The fourth-degree Knights of Columbus will be conducting a flag retirement on Saturday, June 13. Worn and tattered flags will be disposed of in a respectful and proper manner, and flyers will be distributed explaining proper flag etiquette. Replacement flags will be for sale at a reasonable cost.
Flags will be collected at 121 W. Main (just west of the fire hall) between 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Those who have a flag they wish to retire but can't make the drop off should contact Tim Rice at 456-7480 to make other arrangements.