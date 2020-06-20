PARK AND REC: River Springs Water Park summer events

River Springs Water Park has opened its doors to its 2020 season for Lap Swim, Water Walking, Water Aerobics and Swimming Lessons, all of which can be registered for online by visiting the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Website or by calling 507-444-4321. Registration opens up Thursdays at 7 a.m. for the following week. Please make sure you visit our website to review our Covid-19 protocols before coming to our facility as policies, hours, and pool programing may change as new directive is given from Governor Walz. At this time we are not open for open swim but are working hard on getting all staff trained and ready to open for open swim. We hope to see you all soon and look forward to spending our 2020 summer with you!
Lap Swim
Lap Swim will be held Monday-Friday from 6-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $3 per 30 minute session and there are 6 openings per session.
Water Walking
Water Walking will be held Monday-Friday from 6-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $3 per 30 minute session and there are 12 openings per session.
Water Aerobics
Water Aerobics will be held Monday-Friday from 1-1:55 p.m. and 2-2:55 p.m. Cost is $3.50 per class and there are 12 openings per class.
Swimming Lessons
Private Swimming Lessons begin at River Springs Water Park on June 15, there are still openings in our week 3 private swimming lessons. Registration is currently open for residents and non-residents. For more information on registration and when our classes are taking place please visit our website.
Lake Kohlmier Boat House
Beginning June 4, the Lake Kohlmier beach will be open Thursday through Sunday for Aquatic and Trail equipment rentals as well as Concessions. Lake Kohlmier will be stocked with Adult, Child and Infant sized lifejackets, which are included and required with each aquatic rental. If you have your own Coast Guard Approved Life Jacket it is recommended that you bring your own during the 2020 season. The beach is open daily and ropes are placed to indicate swim areas. There are no lifeguards on duty — individuals will swim according to beach rules and at their own risk.
Equipment available for rental includes Single Kayaks, Double Kayaks, Paddle Boards, Canoes, Peddle Boats, Hydro Bikes, Tandem Bike, and Electric Assist Trikes. Cost is $6 per hour.
Drive In Movie – June 20
Owatonna Parks and Recreation will be hosting a drive-in movie event on the evenings of June 20. This is a free event, but pre-registration is required (free will donations will be accepted for Community Pathways of Steele County). Preregister on the Parks and Recreation website. You are only allowed to register for 1 of the event dates. Only standard size vehicles (trucks, cars, vans, etc) are allowed.
The film Abominable (1 hour, 37 minutes) will be shown at the River Springs Waterpark Parking lot (3065 St. Paul Road) beginning at sunset (approximately 9:20pm). Please arrive by 9 p.m.
The movies will be projected on two 8 foot x 22 foot screens. All current governor orders and guidelines will be followed during this event, including: you must stay in your vehicle, no concessions will be sold (we encourage you to bring your own) and to follow proper social distancing.
Thank you to our drive-in movie sponsors: Kirchner Siding & Window, R&K Electric and Kath Moving & Transfer for helping make this event happen for the community!
Cancelations and Closings
• West Hills Social Commons is closed until further notice
• West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center is closed until further notice
• TR Programing Cancelled until further notice