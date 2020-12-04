The Owatonna Foundation awarded two non-traditional scholarships of $3,000 each to Jason Spatenka and Alex Tryhus. Nontraditional Scholarships are awarded to individuals who are returning to college or continuing their education after high school graduation. Both Spatenka and Tryhus are attending Riverland Community College in the Construction-Electrician program.
The Owatonna Foundation is also currently accepting applications for traditional scholarships. Traditional scholarships are available to 2021 high school graduates who attend technical or community colleges. Applications are available at the Foundation’s office at 108 West Park Square, Owatonna, online at www.owatonnafoundation.org, or from Jill Holmes at 455-3059.