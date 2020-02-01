What’s the best cure for spring fever? – register your daughter for the one of the best summer sports programs in town, Owatonna Crush Fastpitch Softball! The Huskies Fastpitch Club (HFC) continues to experience a large number of girls participating in fastpitch softball – and we absolutely love it! Come join the fun!
Our Mini Crush and Junior Crush program is an in-house park and rec program that focuses on softball skill development using fun drills and competitions. We strongly believe this improved structure, implemented in 2017, has proven to be a huge success and one of the reasons so many girls are learning to love the game of softball at a young age! Mini Crush is for 1st and 2nd graders and Junior Crush includes 3rd and 4th graders. An added bonus is that the Owatonna High School Coaching Staff, along with many OHS Softball Players, have been actively involved in the program which is a great opportunity for young players to learn from the best!
Within the Owatonna Crush 10U-16U traveling program, we have had the privilege to add more teams to accommodate the growing interest in fastpitch softball in Owatonna and we anticipate a record number of teams this year! Last season, multiple Crush teams earned state and national tournament qualifications and ALL of the teams plus their fans earned the Youth 1st Team Award for sportsmanship, which afforded players on-field recognition during a Minnesota Twins game. Crush 10U – 16U is a competitive travel program including league and tournament play for grades 3rd – 11th. Starting this upcoming 2020 season, HFC has expanded the 10U program to now include eligible 3rd graders. Previously the starting grade for 10U was 4th graders, however; birthdate eligibility will now allow 3rd graders born in 2010 to participate as well. In fact, eligible 3rd and 4th graders have the option to register for either Junior Crush (non-travel) or Crush 10U (travel). With the continued growth in numbers and teams, we are actively in search of coaches to support our growing program! Help us recruit coaches that desire to make a positive impact on young athletes and fastpitch softball in Owatonna!
Registration for the 2020 softball season is right around the corner. Mark your calendars – registration will be held on Feb. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the West Hills Social Commons (formerly Senior Place) located at 500 Dunnell Drive. You can find more details and also pre-register now at owatonnafastpitch.com.
We also encourage the Owatonna community to come out to support these amazing young female athletes during the annual Owatonna Crush-It Tournament which will be held June 20-21.
It is an exciting time to be part of Owatonna Fastpitch Softball! HFC works in alignment with both OHS and Owatonna Park & Rec to ensure that participants and fans have a positive experience that matches the growing interest and passion for girls fastpitch softball in Owatonna! We also value the relationship with our sponsors and thank them for their continued support! We look forward to another fun season! More information can be found on the HFC website at owatonnafastpitch.com.