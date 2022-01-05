With the new year, many people choose to do something different or better for themselves. Whether it’s a gym membership or working out at home, or maybe reaching out to family and spend more time doing the things you love. Often people try to reset this time of year.
For many people, it is a change they make for good. For others, it only lasts days or weeks or maybe a few months. We all have the choice every day to do better, to try harder, and to get things done that we’ve been putting off. Along the way, we are met with choices and opportunities that may lead us to take chances.
So no matter what your challenge is, have you thought about what could get in the way? Could it be your job, your kids, your friends, maybe? The most likely reality is it’s you and your choices. For example, if you set out to lose weight and you exercise, and then you tell yourself, well, I exercised today, so I’m extra hungry and then eat more than you otherwise would have, you're standing in the way of your goal. Another example will be if you give yourself a day off that you didn’t plan on ahead of time, believing that you can work harder tomorrow. We can do so much if we put our mind to it.
Does the idea of taking a chance on something scare you? We all take chances every day. They just become so much of our routine we don’t realize it. What time should I get up? What time do I need to be there? Should I stop and get something at the gas station first? Do I have time to get coffee? All these questions lead to you taking a chance, most likely of whether or not you’ll be on time to your destination. Or for the coffee lovers, whether or not they’ll be in the right mood once they arrive at their destination. It’s those simple choices we make that could have such a significant impact on the rest of our day.
In the traditional sense, we always get a new day or a new week to start something. Opportunities present themselves in different ways, sometimes undeniable, and other times you wouldn’t know it was there if it hit you in the head. For many of us, those opportunities are never known because we’re not open to them. Whether it is reading a new book, meeting a new friend, or trying a new restaurant, we get so stuck in our routines that we could be missing some incredible life experiences. When deciding that maybe doesn’t impact your day significantly, leave it to chance: flip a coin for months. I’ve been making a decision every day based on a coin flip. I should note that there are no significant life decisions, but simple things do I want to go out to eat or stay home, or where should I go out to eat. Some of you may be braver than I am and be willing to let the coin decide more significant decisions; either way, I find it to be less stressful and a little exciting.
With the new year and a fresh star, outline your goals, sketch out how to get there, embrace the challenge believe in yourself and put in the work! Make 2022 the year you did something for yourself, the year you made yourself better!