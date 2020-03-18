OWATONNA — The Woman’s Club Board of Directors Monday unanimously decided to cancel the membership meetings for both April and May. This decision follows the coronavirus CDC guidelines about not having or attending meetings or gatherings with 50 or more people for eight weeks.
The board said it believed that following the guidelines was the responsible thing to do. “It is better to be safe, than sorry later,” said Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, president. The board meeting for April has also been cancelled.
The May luncheon falls in that time period. Chairs Sue Vedder and Cathy LaCount are undoing the plans for this event, helped by the program committee representatives. Those who have already purchased their tickets for the May 7 event may either leave it with WCO to donate to the Food Shelf (this year’s recipient of luncheon funds) or contact Marlys Olson for a refund. Money not refunded will be given to Community Pathways.
Members who have not yet returned their dues are asked to mail them by May 1. Membership chair is Sandy Muir with Molly Urness as assistant and incoming chair.
The annual meeting will be held by “newsletter.”