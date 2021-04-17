TODD HALE: A red ford convertible, a city park, and a pair of seals

A week ago, on April 9, Mary and I celebrated our 61st wedding anniversary. It was 61 years ago that we officially tied the knot at Trinity Lutheran Church. The officiant was Pastor Art Baagason on a crisp clear April night.
Most of you remember when and where you popped the question. I remember the occasion well. I often find the circumstances leading up to our engagement humorous, but filled with memories of a love that has continued to be strong and healthy.
My decision to ask Mary to share her life with me came less than six months after I met her. This ravishing tan blonde lived with her family in the apartment above our radio station where Kristi’s Women’s Shop was located at Cedar and Pearl. Her close friend was Mary Keahey, who was our receptionist. Mary would often stop into the station to say hello to Mary. That’s where I first spotted her. We dated for six months. She was enrolled at the University of Minnesota. I knew that if I wanted this girl, I would have to act quickly and there was no doubt in my mind…I wanted this girl. I wasn’t going to let her get away.
The proposal
One warm summer night we were driving around town in my convertible. We stopped at Morehouse Park. The atmosphere was perfect. We were parked near the large tank of water that housed two seals that were donated to the city by Reuben Kaplan. With the crickets chirping, I reached into my pocket and brought out the small box that contained an engagement ring. It wasn’t a real romantic setting, but I remember the tears that Mary shed when I presented, much to her surprise, the ring that Carl Kottke had so meticulously prepared for me.
I feared the reaction of her parents, especially her father, when she showed them the ring. I had high hopes that this girl was going to stay with me in Owatonna. The right thing for me to do was to ask her father for her hand. But when we got to the Klemmer apartment, I lost my nerve and kissed her farewell, and left the responsibility of telling her folks up to her. They were as surprised as Mary was but as I recall, her father, Bill Klemmer, never uttered a word against my plan. Here was a young city slicker, who had just recently come to Owatonna, about to steal his daughter away and change every plan that had been laid out for her.
After the initial shock, Mary’s Mom and Dad accepted the fact that their 19-year-old daughter was going to become a wife and in the following years present them with three grandchildren by the names of Steve, Tim and Allison. The following days and months together and the planning for the wedding was an exciting time for us. But the love that was so strong then has never dwindled for 61 years! I became closer to my father-in-law than my own father! Over the years we have collected nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
I can count on one hand the number of times Mary and I have raised our voices in anger to each other over the past 61 years. It has been a great union that has endured tight money, many 12-hour work days, which left her the task of raising the kids, and my own heart problems that we endured together. It all started with a red Ford convertible, a city park, and a pair of seals!
Didn’t know!
Kids today don’t know how easy they have it. When I was young, I had to walk nine feet through shag carpet to change the TV channel!
Busing kids during a tornado warning
This past week was observed as Tornado Awareness Week by the National Weather Service. Parents and day care providers whose little ones are transported by school bus should be aware that there is a procedure that school bus drivers must follow if weather sirens are activated while kids are on the bus either on the way to school or on the way home. Here’s a synopsis: If buses are loaded and still at the school, and sirens are activated, students will be escorted back into the school to tornado shelters. If buses are already on their route and sirens are sounded, drivers are instructed to return students to the nearest school building. If buses are in the rural area, and a funnel cloud is spotted, drivers will give the command, “Assume the protective position”. Students should drop onto their elbows and knees, cover the backs of their heads and necks with their hands. If it appears that the bus is in direct line of the tornado and there is time to evacuate the bus, students should go to the nearest ditch and assume the protective position. If there is no time to move the children, then they should assume the protective position inside the bus.
Bus drivers will receive instructions from their base.
How long?
“How long is this social distancing supposed to last? My husband keeps trying to come in the house.”
Livestock Hall of Fame
Nominations for the 2021 Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame are due by May 1. Nomination forms are available at the fair office and also on-line at Steele CountyFreeFair@scff.org. There are two types of awards. Hall of Fame membership nominees may be an individual or husband-wife team that meet the following criteria: Nominees are judged on their impact or influence upon the livestock industry, county, state and national with county being a priority.
The other type of award is not necessarily given annually. This is the Hall of Fame Service Award. These nominees are individuals that grew up or live in Steele County and went on to do outstanding work in the livestock industry outside of the county. State and national contributions are the priority for this award.
Livestock Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized on the opening day of the fair at 2 p.m. in the livestock show arena.
Nomination forms are now available for the 2021 Steele County Male/Female Citizen Volunteer of the Year. This award is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club in cooperation with the SCFF. Nominees should be 70 and over They will be honored at 11:30 a.m. on Senior Day at the fair in Fair Square Park. Deadline for nominations is May 1. Nomination forms are available at the West Hills Social Commons, the fair office, and the SCFF website and from Bruce Kubicek at 451-6616.
Dates of the 2021 SCFF are August 17-22. with the theme, “Back to the Fun in 2021.”
AAUW scholarship deadline
Deadline date to apply for one of three camp scholarships awarded by the Owatonna Branch of American Association of University Women is April 23. The scholarship provides an enrichment experience for girls in grades six, seven and eight. A scholarship recipient and her parents may choose from a number of pre-approved residential or day camps that provide enrichment experiences in a variety of math and science areas. Applications are available by calling Melynda Schultz at 451-3281, from area schools serving the appropriate grade levels, or on-line at http://owatonna-mn.aauw.net under the scholarship tab.
Joke of the week
I was working out in the gym when I spotted this sweet young thing. I asked the on-site trainer, “What machine should I use to impress that sweet thing over there?” The trainer responded, “Try the ATM in the lobby.”