OWATONNA — The colder, drearier months can have a negative effect on many people’s moods and energy levels. But for some, those negative effects can run deeper.
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a cyclic, seasonal condition, meaning signs and symptoms are present only during a particular season of the year and then go away. Most of the time, signs and symptoms of seasonal affective disorder typically appear during the winter and recede in the spring and summer.
"Those who have seasonal affective disorder can experience feelings of depression, and they may withdraw socially, sleep a lot, overeat and gain weight," says Sharon Dexheimer, licensed clinical social worker, Mayo Clinic Health System. "Other symptoms may include headaches, irritability and difficulty concentrating."
What causes seasonal affective disorder is unclear, but heredity, age and your body's chemical makeup all seem to play a role. So can the availability of sunlight. Researchers suspect that reduced sunlight may disrupt circadian rhythms that regulate your body's internal clock, which lets you know when it's time to sleep and when it's time to wake up. This disruption may cause depression or exacerbate a preexisting depressive condition.
"There is no cure for seasonal affective disorder, but light therapy can be a very helpful treatment option for winter depression," says Dexheimer. "By simply sitting near a special light box, exposing you to bright light, you may feel more energized and happier, among other benefits. Your primary care provider can recommend what equipment is appropriate for your needs."
Dexheimer recommends some things that people can do on their own to cope with seasonal depression:
• Increase the amount of light in your home.
• Get outside.
• Exercise regularly.
• Find ways to relax.
• Take a trip to a sunny, warm location, but stay on the same sleep schedule if the trip is under seven days long.
• Avoid nighttime use of computer, tablet or phone, especially when in bed.