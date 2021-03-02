West Hills Social Commons Closure
West Hills Social Commons is now open! Our hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Please check the newsletter or website for the most up to date activities. Please let us know if you have any questions.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers, Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of every month at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books. The reading schedule will include:
• “The Vanishing Half” by Britt Bennett for March
• “Moveable Feast” by Ernest Hemingway on April 19.
• “Tamarack County” by William Kent Krueger on May 15.
• “The Icecutter’s Daughter” by Tracie Peterson on June 21.
• “The Secret of Pembooke Park” By Julia Klassen on July 19.
• “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate on Aug. 16.
• “This Tender Land” by Will Kent Krueger on Sept. 20.
• “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens on Oct. 18.
• “The Winter Sister” by Megan Collins on Nov. 15.
• “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham on Dec. 20
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through Sept. 1, 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
AARP Tax assistance
AARP will not be holding in-person taxes this year. For more information on other ways AARP can help you with your taxes please visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or by calling 507-218-2065
Bowling Scores for Dawnlight Senior Bowling
Highlights for Monday, Feb. 15
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Chuck Newgard
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Sharon Hassing 182 (+42);
Bill Nelson 176 (+28); Rod Fletcher 220 (+27)
Game 2: Reuben Ebeling 177 (+30);
Jim Harlicker 174 (+28)
Game 3: Sharon Hassing 174 (+34)
Series High Over Average: Sharon Hassing 491 (+71)
Split Conversions: Dave Linders (2-5-7); Rod Fletcher (2-7-8);
Myland Vroman (9-10); Reuben Ebeling (3-10);
Arlene Gleason (5-6)
Highlights for Friday, Feb.19
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Judy Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Rod Fletcher 225 (+33)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 225 (+33); Judy Drevlow 190 (+28)
Game 3: Marty Speikers 189 (+7); Judy Drevlow 169 (+7)
Series High Over Average: Rod Fletcher 640 (+64)
Split Conversions: Judy Drevlow (5-6, 2-7-8, 3-10);
Paula Burshem (3-10 twice)
We are always looking for new bowlers. Join us at 9 a.m. on Mondays and/or Fridays.