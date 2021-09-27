Alexander Lumber recently hosted its 23rd annual chainsaw carving donation.
A goat went to the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group, which is celebrating its 20th year. The group proudly donates money for research to the Eagles Cancer Telethon and the Hormel Institute, but they also maintain a Community Fund for families for which a cancer diagnosis is a financial struggle.
The auction for the goat was held Sept. 10 and 11 in Blooming Prairie.
All carvings were done by Jo and Stacey Robinson from Robinson Carving Company located in Montgomery City, Missouri.