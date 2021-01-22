On Tuesday afternoon, an Owatonna resident stopped by the Law Enforcement Center to report a possible scam.
The potential victim reported he received a phone call from a purported officer with the Owatonna Police Department demanding his Social Security number and money in lieu of arrest — the caller appeared to be calling from a number that is the non-emergency line for the Owatonna Police Department.
This is definitely a scam. No officer from any other law enforcement agency call you to demand money in lieu of an arrest. The best defense for someone who gets this type of call is to just hang up. Don’t be fooled by an incoming telephone that looks legitimate.
Technology exists in the world of scammers that allows information sent to your caller ID to spoof or disguise their identify.